Free DQ cones for spring

BOARDMAN

On March 20, Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley will offer guests a free small cone to celebrate the first day of spring, along with raising awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Locally, Free Cone Day promotions will take place at participating Dairy Queens in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties, with proceeds from these local events benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

In 2018, local DQ locations raised more than $25,000 through their year-round fundraising for Akron Children’s Hospital.