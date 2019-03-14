Fed indictments handed up in scam of local businessman

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of scamming a 69-year-old area businessman out of $125,000, and even driving away in the man’s car after getting him to turn over the title, has been federally indicted along with other alleged conspirators.

Haki Toplica, Luisa R. Goris, Kathryn L. De La Torre, Haider Islam and Robert Russo were indicted Wednesday on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property, according to federal court records.

The indictment claims Toplica misrepresented himself as a loan broker in order to receive cash for transitional business loans the businessman was seeking. Others in the indictment are accused of aiding or conspiring with Toplica.

The suit seeks forfeiture of $172,289 from the defendants as well as $27,070 in cash seized by law enforcement Aug. 11.

