East principal named Administrator of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN

East High School Principal Jeremy Batchelor is Principal/Administrator of the Year.

The Ohio Alliance of of Black School Educators will honor Batchelor in an April 6 banquet in Columbus.

"It is a humbling honor to be nominated and receive this recognition from the Ohio Alliance of Black School Educators,” Batchelor said. “I love what we do in educating young people. I don't do this work for recognition, but to be nominated by one of my staff members, I believe speaks volumes to the culture and climate we believe in and are building at East.”

Traci Cain, East’s senior class adviser and athletic director, nominated Batchelor for the award.

Batchelor nominated an East senior for recognition by OABSE.

“I am also honored to be able to nominate Thomas Steele as my student to be recognized by the same organization,” Batchelor said. “What we do is all about students and it is fitting that Thomas be recognized at the same time. Without students like him, the work we do would not be successful."

Thomas is senior class president at East this year. The student awards highlight student leadership skills and accomplishments.

The April 6 banquet is at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Columbus.

“Jeremy deserves this recognition and I’m extremely proud of him,” said Youngstown schools Chief Executive Officer Krish Mohip. “He’s been doing great work at East, cultivating a positive culture and climate for students and staff. I’m glad that an outside organization is recognizing his work too.”

Batchelor is a city native and this is his first year at YCSD. He previously served as the assistant superintendent for Austintown Local Schools. Before that, he worked in schools in North Carolina.

OABSE’s annual recognition banquet “provides the opportunity to bestow honor, recognition and appreciation for the dedicated contributions that administrators achieve while working with African-American students,” OASBE literature says.

The event also recognizes African American students “for achieving high academic standards and demonstrating upright character traits,” it says.

This marks the sixth year for the OABSE banquet.