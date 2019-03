Youngstown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, food

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an outdoor “Shamrock the Block” festival Saturday and Sunday on West Federal Street.

The event features live music and food. It starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $5.

Because of the event, there is a parking ban on West Federal Street between Hazel and Phelps streets from 3 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday.

Also, vehicular traffic will not be permitted from 5 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday on West Federal Street between Hazel and Phelps streets, and from 8 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday on Phelps Street between Commerce and West Federal streets.

The bands include the Shoe Shine Boys, Northern Whiskey, Dead Poets, East 9th, Whiskey Pilot, the Labra Brothers and Hoss & the Juggernauts.

The city also is having its inaugural Youngstown St. Paddy’s Day 5K Fun Run and Walk at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pre-registration is $20 at V2 Wine Bar Trattoria, 100 W. Federal St., or online at www.facebook.com/FastTracConvenienceStores/.

Registration the day of the event at V2 from 8 to 9:15 a.m. is $25.

Money raised will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital.