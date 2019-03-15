Downtown icon Richard Mills honored with CityScape award

YOUNGSTOWN

Richard Mills, president of Ohio One Corp., was overwhelmed when he received the 2019 CityScape Sweet Grass Roots Award for his many contributions to the preservation and revitalization of downtown Youngstown.

“I have never cried before 200 people before,” the honoree said, wiping his eyes.

But he was quick to say it is the Ohio One employees – all nine of whom he introduced and thanked for their service to the company and the city, who have made projects such as CityScape possible.

The 10th Grass Roots Gala took place this evening at the DoubleTree by Hilton in the heart of downtown at 44 E. Federal St.

In describing the relationship between Mills and his company with Youngstown CityScape, the organization’s executive director, Sharon Letson, said it is the “thousand little things that they do, the endless meetings that Rich and his staff attend, that add up to the big things.”

This year, 10 years into the Sweet Grass Roots Awards, and in the top floor ballroom in the historic Stambaugh Building where the hotel is located, “we are able to celebrate in this magnificent space because more than a dozen years ago, Rich Mills fought to save this beautiful building for our community,” said Letson.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.