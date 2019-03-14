Youngstown to consider charging $500 to pick up major clean outs

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A city council committee is recommending legislation to assess a $500 fee to property owners who do large-scale clean-outs and leave the garbage for the city sanitation department to pick up.

The clean-outs would be for amounts in excess of 20 cubic yards and are typically for evictions, said Michael Durkin, the city’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent.

There are at least 10 property owners a week who leave clean-out items curbside for the city to pick up that exceed 20 cubic yards, said Michael Turner, the city’s sanitation supervisor.

City council’s infrastructure and general improvements committee discussed the proposal Wednesday with administration officials. Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, the committee’s chairwoman, said the proposal is expected to be introduced at the April 3 council meeting.

It sometimes takes a city sanitation truck driver 30 minutes to put all the garbage from a clean-out into the vehicle, which is then filled to capacity and causes delays in collection, Durkin said.

“Everyone suffers because of one person,” said Charles Shasho, city deputy director of public works. “We’ll still pick it up, but they’ll be assessed a fee.” It would be picked up by the city at a different time than the regular collection schedule, he said.

If the legislation is approved, the city would put a $500 lien on the affected property owner’s tax bill.