Chamber remains upbeat about Valley's future

BOARDMAN

Despite the likely effects the closing of the General Motors Assembly Complex in Lordstown will have on the Mahoning Valley’s industrial base, reasons remain to be optimistic about the region’s future, a local business leader contends.

“Moving forward, the Valley’s future and tomorrow look bright. We will prevail,” said James Dignan, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s president and chief executive officer. “We have $2 billion [for economic development] in the pipeline.”

Dignan cited key projects at the chamber’s 2019 annual meeting and breakfast Thursday morning at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, 7440 South Ave., that he said could offset some of the impact from the estimated 1,500 jobs lost that took place after the 53-year-old assembly plant’s closing last week.

He mentioned the TJX/HomeGoods distribution center on Ellsworth-Bailey Road in Lordstown and Lordstown Energy Center power plants.

An estimated 300 people who represented a multitude of businesses attended the two-hour gathering, said Kim Calvert, the chamber’s vice president of marketing and mentoring services.

Keynote speaker was Alex Epstein, founder and president of the Center for Industrial Progress.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.