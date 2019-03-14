Butterball recalls turkey products due to possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON — Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C., establishment, is recalling approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The prepacked raw ground turkey was produced on July 7, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.