METRO DIGEST || Body found in SUV

Body found in SUV

YOUNGSTOWN

A man found shot to death in an SUV behind a South Side home Wednesday is the city’s fourth homicide of 2019.

Police were called to the home at 2808 Rush Blvd. home about 3:20 p.m. for an abandoned vehicle and found the victim inside the black SUV, dead from a gunshot wound. Police were not releasing the man’s name Wednesday evening.

In 2018, Youngstown recorded 26 homicides.

Sentenced in child rape

WARREN

David W. Fennell, 62, of Lorain Street in Masury, was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to four counts of rape. Each count carries a life prison sentence. Fennell raped a 6-year-old girl between January and June 2018. He has been in the Trumbull County jail since October.

Accidental drug ODs drop in Trumbull

WARREN

The final number of 2018 Trumbull County accidental drug overdose deaths is 76, a 44 percent drop from the record 135 from 2017, the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office said.

Officials have said they believe the number has dropped because of greater awareness of the problem and greater access to the opiate-reversal drug naloxone.

Kathy Meszaros, chief investigator for the coroner’s office, said overdose deaths so far this year appear to be a little higher than 2018. Ten so far are confirmed for this year, and about 10 more are suspected.

Fentanyl is still the No. 1 drug being found in the bodies of those who have died, but cocaine is the most common secondary drug, she said.

The worst month for overdose deaths was December with 10. The fewest was March with 1.

Arrested in rape case

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Marshals with Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Struthers man in Elyria who was wanted in connection with a child rape in Struthers. Kevin Neely, 37, was arrested on Interstate 80 near state Route 57 after marshals learned Neely was planning to go to Lorain County from Struthers. Marshals found the car and pulled it over at a rest stop, where Neely was taken into custody, a news release from the marshals said.

OSHP identifies drivers

VIENNA

Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the drivers that were involved in an accident Wednesday morning on state Route 11 at the state Route 82 exit ramp that resulted in four children being sent to the hospital.

Braneisba Madison, 23, of Youngstown was traveling northbound on state Route 11 and made an improper lane change in front of a tanker truck driven by Christopher Caldwell, 28, of Zanesville, who was also traveling northbound on Route 11 at about 8:43 a.m., a patrol report said.

Madison and her passengers Tina Underwood, 56, of Youngstown and four children age 1, 1, 3 and 4, suffered minor injuries and were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Caldwell was uninjured. Madison is charged with changing lanes without caution.

Vienna Township Police Department, Vienna emergency medical services and the township fire department assisted at the scene.

Mother, son arrested

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a mother and son Tuesday accused of trying to steal merchandise from Kohl’s in the Shops at Boardman Park, according to police reports. Kristine Atwood, 35, of Boardman, and Justin Atwood, 15, concealed nearly $300 worth of merchandise and tried to leave the store.

Atwood was arrested on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is scheduled to appear in court this evening.

Justin was arrested on charges of theft and being an unruly juvenile. He will have a hearing in juvenile court.

Prayer, unity service

YOUNGSTOWN

City and suburban churches are joining to have a prayer and unity service at 7 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave.

The service will be led by Pastor Juan Rivera of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville, Pastor Mary Hall of Fifth Avenue Community Church and the Rev. Dwayne Heard, pastor of the host church.

The churches have organized the service in advance of the Youngstown: A Crime-Free Zone rally, which takes place in April.

Israeli writer to speak

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will host a talk with Israeli writer and speaker Hen Mazzig from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane.

Mazzig served in the Israeli Defense Forces as an openly gay commander and worked as an intermediary between the IDF, the Palestinian Authority, the United Nations and the many nongovernmental organizations working in the West Bank. He was also campus coordinator for StandWithUs, where he fought various forms of boycott against Israel on college campuses and in communities.

Veterans office closed

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission office in Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., will be closed Friday for staff training. For information, contact Susan Krawchyk at 330-740-2450.