Bar where woman was shot is closed for license problems

The Hideaway Lounge, where a woman was shot to death Feb. 24, is closed — not because of violence associated with the shooting but because the tavern has not had a valid liquor license since Oct. 1.

During the investigation of the shooting death of Britney Mazanec, 33, outside of the tavern, the Niles Police Department researched the tavern's liquor license on the Ohio Department of Liquor Control web site and discovered that it expired almost six months earlier.

In addition, the Niles Police Department has charged Michael R. Watson, who leases the building at 5840 Youngstown Road and the liquor license and operates the bar, was charged with three counts of failing to have a valid liquor permit.

Three offenses were charged for each of the three times the police department was called to the tavern between Oct. 1 and Feb. 24, Police Chief Jay Holland said.