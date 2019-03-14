Pair indicted in child porn case

CLEVELAND — Candis Wynn of Girard and Daniel Parker of Austintown were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly exchanging child pornography by cell phone.

They were indicted on counts of sexual exploitation of children, receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography Wednesday.

The indictment states the victim was younger than 12.

A federal complaint filed in February stated the child in the videos is a child who was depicted on Wynn’s Facebook account.

Wynn and Parker are scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 9:30 a.m. before Judge James S. Gwin at the Carl B. Stokes United States Court House in Cleveland.