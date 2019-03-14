April the Giraffe about to give birth again

By MARY ESCH

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y.

Tail held aside? Check. Udders filled? Check. Swelling backside? Check. April the Giraffe shows every sign she’ll soon deliver her calf, to the delight of an enthralled YouTube audience.

“April is eating, eating, eating and eating,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., said Tuesday afternoon.

Since Patch announced in a March 6 Facebook post that the delivery was imminent, tens of thousands of fans have been tuned into April’s livestream, posting a constant stream of comments and observations.

It’s a replay of 2017, when April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during the seven weeks leading up to the birth of Tajiri, her fifth calf.

This time, Patch doesn’t expect the suspense to stretch out so long. “If we hit April 1, I’ll be absolutely shocked, based on the observations we’re seeing in house,” he said.