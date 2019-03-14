Youngstown council to weigh raising age to buy tobacco, e-cigs

YOUNGSTOWN

City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said she plans to ask the city council in September to pass legislation raising the legal age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

But three council members – Nate Pinkard, D-3rd; Lauren McNally, D-5th; and Anita Davis, D-6th – who attended Wednesday’s public meeting on the proposal said they were undecided on whether it should become city law.

“I have a problem saying to a 20-year-old, ‘You can raise a child, but you can’t buy a pack of cigarettes,’” Davis said.

The council members said they want to see data on the impact raising the legal age to 21 has had on other communities.

The proposal wouldn’t make it illegal for those between 18 and 20 to use the tobacco and vaping products.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.