YNDC, NCCC team up

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced a partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps to assist the YDNC in preparing vacant homes for renovation or boarding them up for safety. The NCCC team will clean up trash and debris, as well as overgrowth from vacant properties and public spaces, and improve public spaces by repairing fences, cleaning up sidewalks, painting building exteriors and landscaping. The team also will work on basic renovation and maintenance projects at the Youngstown Playhouse.

Trump signs act into law

CLEVELAND

The bipartisan Natural Resources Management Act, which includes a provision U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, helped secure to permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, was signed into law by President Donald Trump. Reauthorizing these funds will ensure LWCF can continue to support the acquisition and development of lands for state parks, national parks, national forests and other public lands across the state and nation.

Open-container arrests

GIRARD

Police arrested multiple people on a charge of having open containers of alcohol in a car Monday, including a man who they said urinated on a police captain’s vehicle during the arrests.

When police pulled over a car on South State Street for speeding, they observed Richard Hickson, 43, of Youngstown had an open container in his lap.

The driver, Bridgette Crawford, 53, of Youngstown, told police Hickson had the bottle because they had been partying the night before. Police also found multiple 24-ounce beer cans under passenger Eric Hall’s legs. Hall, 53, is of Struthers.

There was an open, half-empty bottle of whiskey near passenger William Bush, 61, of Youngstown, and an open bottle of vodka and a flask in Crawford’s purse.

When an officer caught Hickson urinating on the captain’s vehicle, Hickson hurriedly pulled his pants up but began urinating again when the officer turned away.

Hickson is charged with a misdemeanor count of public indecency.

Child-porn charges

WARREN

Daniel J. Scharmer, 43, of Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, is indicted on 20 child-pornography charges alleging crimes from 2015 through 2018.

He is indicted on 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The charges each carry a possible penalty of eight years in prison.

International enrollment

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University is among the nation’s leaders in the growth of international student enrollment.

According to the latest Open Doors report from the Institute of International Education, YSU is the second-fastest-growing public university in the United States among schools with at least 300 international students.

YSU’s total number of international students, including enrolled and students on internships, jumped from 363 to 546 between fall 2016 and fall 2017, an increase of 183 students or 50 percent. That’s second only to the City University of New York’s Hunter College in Manhattan. It’s also the highest growth rate among all public universities in Ohio, according to the IIE report.

YSU’s international student enrollment has grown by 218 students, or 60 percent, over the last two years.

Robotics competition

YOUNGSTOWN

The Northeast Ohio Robotics Education Program will celebrate its 21st year with the 2019 NEOREP robotics competition from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in Beeghly Center on the Youngstown State University campus. More than two dozen teams from 15 schools will participate.

Block watch to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

Foursquare Neighborhood Block Watch will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave.

Asbestos in Girard gym

GIRARD

City council on Monday discussed the lab results of an asbestos test for the city gym, which concluded there was asbestos in some small areas, such as the caulking of the windows, and the total cost of removal will be $5,500.

There was no asbestos found in the wall plaster or ceiling tiles, which would have been more costly to fix.

Shots fired at vehicles

YOUNGSTOWN

City police are investigating gunshots fired at vehicles in two incidents reported within 15 minutes of each other over the weekend.

Officers first responded after 6:50 p.m. Friday to the area of Wilson Avenue and Gladstone Street on the East Side, where they noted five bullet holes in the side of one man’s vehicle. He was uninjured.

The man said a Cadillac pulled alongside him and his window suddenly shattered, according to a city police report. Police found several spent casings and a laser-sight attachment in the street nearby.

A woman reported to city police about 15 minutes later someone shot at the driver’s side of her vehicle near the intersection of East Boston Avenue and Zedaker Street on the South Side, according to a separate report.

Cemetery cleanup set

LOWELLVILLE

St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 3900 Villa Marie Road, will have spring cleanup Monday, which will include Christmas decorations and any that do not comply with the rules and regulations. Decorations must be removed by Monday; otherwise, items will be discarded.

Lakeview superintendent

CORTLAND

Lakeview School District officials appointed Velina Jo Taylor Monday to be its new superintendent starting with the 2019-20 school year, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Taylor has been superintendent at Brookfield schools since the 2016-17 school year, according to the Sharon Herald.

She will replace Robert Wilson, who is retiring this summer.

Before becoming superintendent, Taylor was principal at Brookfield High School and middle school. She was a teacher for 16 years before becoming principal in 2011.

JA Titan challenge

YOUNGSTOWN

Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University and Junior Achievement of the Mahoning Valley will host the 10th annual JA Titan Business Challenge from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Williamson Hall on campus.

More than 75 students from a dozen high schools in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will attend, using an interactive online business simulation called JA Titan that shows what it takes to compete in the marketplace and to run a successful business. Teams are paired with local business mentors for the first two rounds of the competition.

The event begins with a morning keynote speech from Jessica Borza, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition, and also includes a lunchtime keynote presentation by Elijah Stambaugh of Illuminate Education.