UPDATE | Vehicle drives into lobby of St. Joe's

WARREN — A driver crashed a vehicle through the tall front windows near the front entrance of Saint Joseph Warren Hospital at about 9:30 a.m. today.

No bystanders were injured.

The car has already been removed, and the driver was taken to the emergency room to be checked out, a hospital spokesman said.

The crash destroyed several tall windows and knocked over concrete blocks at the ground level.

No one was sitting in the lobby area where the vehicle came to rest.

One person was in the general area and was startled by the incident, said spokesman Jonathan Fauvie.