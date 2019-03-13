Torch Club will sponsor presentation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Torch Club will sponsor a presentation about Youngstown’s Calvary Cemetery, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Kilcawley Center’s Hynes room at Youngstown State University.

Louis and Sally Joseph will speak, and the focus will be on the origins of Mount Calvary Cemetery, the way in which the cemetery was organized, the meaning behind certain burial traditions and changes that have taken place at the cemetery during the past 126 years. The Josephs serve as officers of the Mahoning Valley Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, which sponsored the publication of their research on local cemeteries. There will be books available for purchase.

The Youngstown Torch Club, which was chartered in January 1927, is an organization of professional people who gather once a month to listen to a paper presentation while participating in dinner, fellowship and conversation. Anyone interested in reservations to attend the program should call Don Butler at 330-856-5897.