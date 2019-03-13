Juvenile has murder case bound over to common pleas court

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A grand jury will soon hear a case against a 17-year-old accused of shooting a Farrell, Pa., teen to death almost a year ago.

Two counts of aggravated robbery and a count of aggravated murder and murder were bound over Tuesday from Mahoning County Juvenile Court to common pleas court for Antonio Davis, 17.

Davis is accused in the March 22, 2018, shooting death of Damon Marinoff, 15, of Farrell.

Marinoff was killed at a vacant home in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police said he was trying to sell phones over the internet and was lured there by someone who said they would buy the phones.

Instead, he was robbed and shot, police said.

At the time he was killed, Marinoff was trying to raise money because he had just found out he was going to have a child, his mother told The Vindicator.

Police said Marinoff and a 19-year-old friend who drove agreed to meet two people they talked to online at the Sherwood Avenue home because Marinoff had a pair of phones he wanted to sell.

Instead, the two men tried to rob Marinoff and his driver, and Marinoff was shot.

They drove to a church parking lot at Glenwood and Parkwood avenues where they called police. Officers later discovered the Sherwood Avenue home is vacant.

Marinoff died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Davis was 16 at the time of the murder. He is serving time in the Department of Youth Services on a kidnapping charge. He was admitted there July 23, 2018, and was given credit for 116 days served.