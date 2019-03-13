UPDATE | SWAT team on scene at Canfield standoff

CANFIELD — The Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team has surrounded a home near the intersection of North Palmyra Road and Chidester Drive after a gunshot was fired inside.

The team brought in its armored response vehicle dubbed The Bear. Also, the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency's command vehicle is on the scene.

The home in the 7500 block of North Palmyra is just one block away from Mahoning County Technical and Career Center, which has been placed on soft lockdown, city police Chief Chuck Colucci said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said a county sheriff's deputy was serving an eviction notice at the home this morning.

"Nobody answered the door. He made entrance into the [home] and heard a gunshot in the house," he said.

Deputies believe the person is still inside the home, Greene said. They've been unable to make contact with them, however.

Deputies and police have the roads blocked off.