Masury man sentenced to prison on rape charge
WARREN — David W. Fennell, 62, of Lorain Street in Masury, was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to four counts of rape. Each count carries a life prison sentence.
Fennell raped a small child between January and June 2018. He has been in the Trumbull County jail since October.
