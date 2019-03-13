UPDATE | Groundbreaking for Boardman Safety Services Memorial

BOARDMAN — Township leaders broke ground on a safety services memorial this morning at the new fire station on Market Street.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer thanked community members and students for their contributions to the memorial.

“It’s great that young people can rally around and support our community,” Pitzer said.

10:07 a.m

BOARDMAN — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Boardman Safety Services Memorial will begin at 11 a.m. today in front of Fire Station 71, 7440 Market St.