Former Vindicator Spelling Bee runner-up passes on legacy

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

POLAND

Last year’s second-place finisher is passing on her legacy to her sister, who is participating in this year’s 86th Regional Spelling Bee.

Lena Dill, 13, will represent the Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley in The Vindicator’s spelling bee Saturday at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center.

Nina Dill, 15, finished in second place last year and participated in four past bees.

Both girls are daughters of Valerie and Dustin Dill.

“I’m excited,” Lena said. “I think it’s cool I finally get to go.”

Lena trailed her sister in the school spelling bees, winning the runner-up spot until Nina’s departure for high school.

“Almost every year, I was second place to her [Nina],” Lena said. “Now I finally get to go to The Vindicator bee.”

Nina, who is a volunteer now for the bee, said she’s thrilled for her sister.

“I’m so proud of her,” she said. “I’m excited she’s going instead of me. It’s her chance to shine, and I’m happy for her.”

An old practice will have reversed roles for this spelling bee.

“Normally, I take all of the stress for her so she’s not nervous at all,” Lena said.

“But now we’re switching places this time,” Nina said. “It’ll be interesting witnessing the bee from this perspective.”

Nina has been helping Lena study.

“She reads the words, and I spell them, and she gives me pointers and ways to remember the spelling,” Lena said.

Nina also has been passing on advice.

“It has been a lot easier for me to translate advice to her than it was for people giving advice to me,” Nina said. “Upon reflection, it is absolutely crucial to have a clear mind during competition.”

And the day of the bee has a special significance.

“It was March 16, 2013 – that was the day of my first spelling bee, and it’ll be the same day for her [Lena’s] first,” Nina said.

Beyond spelling, Lena has a plethora of theater interests.

“I love to sing and act and dance, so I love theater,” she said. “I want to be on Broadway when I’m older. I also play piano to help when I’m singing.”

Lena also enjoys most school subjects, including science and English.

“Our parents are huge math people, but we love English,” Lena said. “This year, now that I’m a little bit older, I appreciate math more, but I do as best as I can as a speller.”