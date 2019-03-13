Final 2018 figures show fewer Trumbull County overdose deaths
WARREN
The final number of 2018 Trumbull County accidental drug overdose deaths is 76, a 44 percent drop from the record 135 from 2018, the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office said today. Officials have said they believe the number has dropped because of greater awareness of the problem and greater access to the opiate-reversal drug naloxone.
