Decision on mediator in Ohio State lawsuits left to court

COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal court will have to decide who mediates two lawsuits against Ohio State by scores of men alleging the university ignored or failed to stop sexual misconduct by a team doctor.

Lawyers for OSU and the men say in a court filing that they couldn’t agree on a mediator by a Tuesday deadline and the court will have to pick.

The plaintiffs’ suggestions included mediation teams used in cases involving Michigan State or Penn State, but Ohio State said it wouldn’t agree to that because the handling of those cases led to controversy.

OSU recommended a former federal judge or a federal appeals court mediator.

A law firm is investigating the allegations for the university.

The doctor, Richard Strauss, died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.