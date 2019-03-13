Churches host prayer and unity service Friday

YOUNGSTOWN — City and suburban churches are joining together to have a prayer and unity service at 7 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave.

The service will be led by Pastor Juan Rivera of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville, Pastor Mary Hall of Fifth Avenue Community Church, and the Rev. Dwayne Heard, pastor of the host church.

The churches have organized the service in advance of the Youngstown: A Crime-Free Zone rally, which takes place in April.