Canfield Township finalizes its budget
CANFIELD
Trustees on Tuesday approved the township’s permanent 2019 appropriations at about $2.5 million.
The township budgeted with a total of about $6.6 million in anticipated revenues, which includes an about $4.5 million carryover.
“We’ve been under budget the past three years so we usually are pretty prudent in our spending,” Trustee Joe Paloski said Wednesday.
Trustees appropriated $365,764 to the road district, nearly 20 percent of which has already been spent.
Among the township’s $1,680,555 in general fund appropriations, $261,155 is budgeted for site improvement pertaining to the township’s proposed bike trail project and another $100,000 is set aside for capital outlay expenditures.
The general fund budget also includes a $104,000 payment to the Mahoning County Board of Health, Paloski said.
Trustees also budgeted $70,000 from the general fund for any medical and hospitalization expenses this year.
The budget’s permissive fund, which comes from motor vehicle license tax revenues, includes $160,000 marked for contracted paving work, sinkhole repair in the Briarwood area and catch basin maintenance.
A road salt purchase will take a projected $65,000 in gasoline tax revenues, the budget shows.
The township has already collected about 18 percent of its property tax revenues for the year, anticipated at $664,938, which is a large chunk of the total $2 million in revenues expected this year.
