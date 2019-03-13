BUSINESS digest

Dog Stop to open

BOARDMAN

The Dog Stop, 7690 Market St., will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature food trucks, snacks and refreshments, a photo booth for you and your pup, tours of the facility, contests to win free grooming, boarding and day care, free nail trims for dogs, free gift bags, free samples from local and national vendors, Girl Scout cookies available from Troop 28821 and an information booth from the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

March Mixer set

CANFIELD

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals and HBK CPAs & Consultants will have a March Mixer from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 21 at HBK’s office, 6603 Summit Drive.

There will be networking, food, drinks and college basketball on HBK’s dual 150-inch projection screens.

Contact info@mvypclub.com for information.

Jersey Mike’s and MKC

BOARDMAN

Project MKC, formerly Making Kids Count, is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s Subs, 813 Boardman-Poland Road, for the ninth annual Month of Giving campaign to fund local charities. During this month, customers of Jersey Mike’s can make a donation to Project MKC.

The campaign will culminate in the Day of Giving on March 27 when Jersey Mike’s Subs will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Project MKC. Project MKC, based in Boardman, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of area children.

Ribbon-cutting for new mission facility

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Dominic Mararri announce a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for the Warren Family Mission, 1312 W. Market St., for the opening of its new food pantry location. There will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with refreshments.

The new location is 4,200 square feet and features upgrades such as, a new roof, walk-in cooler and shelving. This location also offers a loading dock for easier transportation of food and ample parking space.

With the opening of the new location, the Warren Family Mission’s goal is to better serve the community by distributing monthly supplemental food bags to help more people in need.

For information, contact Mararri, the mission’s public relations director, 330-394-5437, dmararriwfm@gmail.com

Pillsbury flour recall

Published reports say Pillsbury parent Hometown Food Co. is conducting a nationwide recall of flour packaged under the Pillsbury brand due to concerns the product may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration alerted consumers to the flour recall in a tweet Monday. and urged consumers not to eat the product sold at retailers including Publix and Winn-Dixie.

Five-pound bags of “Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour” were affected, all containing expiration dates of April 19, 2020, or April 20, 2020, and containing the lot numbers 8292 or 8293.

Staff/wire reports

