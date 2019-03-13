Beaver township man killed in hit-and-run accident

According to our broadcast partner, WFMJ-TV 21, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a Beaver Township man on Market Street, just north of Western Reserve Road, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the victim, 33-year-old Joseph Brown of Beaver Township, was struck by a car driven by a 62-year-old Boardman woman.

According to the patrol, evidence suggests that Joseph was struck by vehicle prior to being struck by the vehicle driven by the Boardman woman. Troopers say the first vehicle then fled the scene.

The patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post at 330-533-6866.

This story will be updated.