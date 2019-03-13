Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, regular meeting, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, board meeting, 7 p.m., board room, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Warren Trumbull County Public Library, board meeting, 5 p.m., meeting room A, 444 Mahoning Ave., Warren.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Youngstown Community School, regular board meeting, 7:30 a.m., 50 Essex St.

Youngstown City Council, community, planning and economic development committee, 4 p.m., council caucus room, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

