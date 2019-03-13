Actress Loughlin to surrender, appear in court

BOSTON (AP) — Actress Lori Loughlin is expected to surrender to the FBI to face charges as part of a scheme in which wealthy parents paid bribes to get their children into top universities.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says Loughlin is expected to surrender today in Los Angeles. She is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

Court records show a warrant had been issued for Loughlin's arrest. She was among 50 people charged in the scheme.

Prosecutors allege Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither is a rower.

Giannulli was released Tuesday after posting a $1 million bond.

Loughlin gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the 1990s sitcom "Full House."