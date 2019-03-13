4 children taken to hospital after Vienna accident

VIENNA — Four children have been taken to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman after a crash today along state Route 11 in Trumbull County, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

First responders were called out to the northbound lanes of Route 11 at the Route 82 eastbound ramp about 8:45 a.m.

Two adults refused treatment, but the children were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that investigators say are not serious.

As of 11 a.m. the ramp to Route 82 remains closed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.