Youngstown council is expected to approve the budget March 20

Councilman expresses concern about city’s long-term finances

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City council is expected to approve the 2019 budget March 20.

Council met Monday with Kyle Miasek, interim finance director, to discuss the proposed $163.9 million budget.

It was the fourth public meeting Miasek and city council have had to talk about the proposal.

Miasek and council have been able to reduce a $2.2 million shortfall in the proposed $32.7 million general-fund budget.

While that projected deficit was eliminated, Councilman Nate Pinkard, D-3rd, said Monday that he’s concerned about the city’s long-term financial future.

“When are we going to have serious talks about increasing revenue because we’re going to have to make serious cuts next year?” he asked.

Miasek said Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is looking at hiring an outside firm to help the city with economic development to generate more money.

Miasek said the city is “moving in the right direction” when it comes to stabilizing its finances. But added: “Are we moving at the right pace or do we need to move faster?”

Miasek pointed to a study done last year by Michael Abouserhal, hired by the city as a financial consultant, that said if the city didn’t make significant changes to its finances, it would face a $16 million deficit by 2023. Abouserhal, a CPA and former Ohio Lottery Commission executive director, made several recommendations including employee furloughs, elimination of raises, increasing health insurance premium contributions for employees and layoffs.

None of those more drastic cuts were made, but the city didn’t fill some positions that were vacated by the departure of workers, Miasek said.

Also, the city saved about $1 million this year in medical insurance premiums by successfully reducing that expense, he said.

Abouserhal was hired again this year by the city to do another long-term financial analysis.

“Hopefully we’ll see a sizeable decrease in the projected” long-term deficit, Miasek said. “When that study comes out there will be some answers. We know we’ve made some positive changes. It’s a question of how much have we moved in the right direction.”