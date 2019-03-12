Valley’s unemployment rate was 7.2 percent in January

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent in January from January 2018’s rate of 8.1 percent, according to figures recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

While the number of unemployed people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties fell from 19,100 in January 2018 to 17,200 in January 2019, the number of employed people rose from 218,400 to 221,300 and the civilian labor force stayed the same at 238,000.

In Mahoning County, the January unemployment rate fell from 8.2 percent to 7.2 percent. In Trumbull County, it fell from 8.6 percent to 7.7 percent. In Columbiana County, the January unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down from 6.6 percent in January 2018.

In the city of Youngstown, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent in January, a decrease from 9.1 percent the previous January.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January, up from 4.5 percent in January 2018, the Associated Press reported.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4 percent in January, down from 4.1 percent in January 2018.