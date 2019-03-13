TSA equipment, workers removed from regional airport

VIENNA

Exactly a month after word leaked out that the U.S. Transportation Security Administration had talked openly with officials at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport about removing its passenger screening equipment, the move has begun.

Workers began removing a body scanner and other equipment Monday and continued the project today, said John Moliterno, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, which runs the airport.

Moliterno said the TSA screeners, who had been still arriving at the airport each morning before fanning out to work at othe area airports, also have been reassigned to a different site. That happened a couple weeks ago, Moliterno said.