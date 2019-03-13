TSA equipment leaving Valley airport for New Orleans

Staff report

VIENNA

One month after word leaked out that the U.S. Transportation Security Administration had talked openly with officials at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport about removing its passenger-screening equipment, the move has begun.

Workers began removing a body scanner and other passenger-screening equipment Monday and continued the project Tuesday, said John Moliterno, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, which runs the airport.

The equipment is being relocated to New Orleans, which apparently “had a need for it,” Moliterno said.

Moliterno noted that the full-body scanner the TSA is moving to New Orleans is a sought-after piece of equipment. “A lot of airports don’t have that,” he said.

Moliterno has said air service can still take place without TSA screening employees and equipment because there are other options.

