Springfield boys win regional semifinal
CANTON — The Springfield boys basketball team beat Greenwich South Central 62-50 on Tuesday night in a Division IV regional semifinal at Canton Fieldhouse.
The Tigers will face Richmond Heights on Friday night with a state tournament berth on the line.
Richmond Heights beat Bristol 66-34 in an earlier semifinal Tuesday night.
