Residents escape Hubbard house fire

HUBBARD — Residents of a home at 627 Moore St. escaped unharmed from a 12:35 a.m. fire today that caused extensive damage, the Trumbull County 911 Center and 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, said.

The 911 center said someone banged on the front door of the home to alert the residents but was not initially getting a response.

A Hubbard female who called 911 said her father eventually "got everyone out," but the home was "fully involved" by that time and a vehicle in the driveway was also on fire. Officials at the scene talking to the 911 center speculated that a down power line may have started the fire.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate the cause.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family, WFMJ reported. Assisting were fire crews from Hubbard, Liberty, and Brookfield.