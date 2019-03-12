POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

March 5

Assault: A woman alleged another woman assaulted her at the accuser’s South Raccoon Road apartment.

Fraud: A Mallard Court man found out an unauthorized account had been opened in his name.

Scam: A Maple Drive man told police he was a victim of the so-called Green Dot MoneyPak scam in which fraudsters pretending to represent utility companies, government agencies and other entities call victims and issue threats, such as arrest or a power disconnection, unless they make a payment with such a card.

Fraud: A Heron Boulevard resident reported having been the victim of fraudulent investments.

March 6

Vehicle theft: A 2018 Dodge Ram was stolen in the 4800 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Burglary/assault: A woman alleged her former boyfriend entered her Norquest Boulevard residence and beat up her current boyfriend.

Trespassing: Someone in the 3900 block of Cumberland Drive entered two vehicles.

Theft: Coins were removed from a car in the 3800 block of Dunbar Avenue.

Theft: Various papers were removed from a vehicle’s glove compartment in the 4100 block of Westmont Drive.

March 7

Arrest: Boardman police handed Mathew D. Hilbert, 32, to Austintown authorities. Hilbert, who listed addresses on Canfield Road in Canfield and South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, was wanted on an Austintown Area Court warrant charging receiving stolen property.

Assault: Police responded to a report of an assault among juveniles in the 1500 block of Maplecrest Drive.

Arrests/drugs: Officers responded to a possibly intoxicated person in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue before conducting a traffic stop and arresting Taylor R. Labus, 21, who listed Youngstown addresses on Bouquet Avenue and Wilmette Lane; Mikayla M. Young, 21, of South Avenue, Boardman; and Kristi R. McGarry, 24, of Marshallville, Ohio, all of whom were wanted on Campbell warrants. McGarry also faced a felony heroin-possession charge when, authorities alleged, a folded piece of paper with suspected heroin was found on her person.

Drugs: After pulling him over in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue, officers wrote a summons charging Shainne M. Lewis of North Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with marijuana possession. Lewis, 29, had a bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket, a report showed.

March 8

Arrest: Davail J. Bryant, 40, of North Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, surrendered on a felony drug-abuse warrant, related to a traffic stop last September, when authorities alleged having found three boxes with a total of 360 pills for which Bryant had no prescription. Lab tests revealed the pills were Tramadol, a controlled substance often used to relieve moderate to severe pain, a report indicated.

Assault: An assault reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Javit Court, though the report contained no further details.

Theft: Jaret L. Hiles, 35, of Bryson Street, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan one of two $30 pairs of ear buds while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Arrest: Authorities tried to speak to a driver who reportedly parked in a no-parking zone on Carnegie Avenue before charging Bert E. Pritchard Jr., 32, of Maranatha Court, Youngstown, with resisting arrest, criminal damaging and criminal trespassing after alleging Pritchard led officers on a foot pursuit. At one point, he jumped a fence into a backyard, then tried to scale a second vinyl fence, damaging part of it, before failing to comply with police after being apprehended, a report indicated.

Drugs: Police answered a call about a vehicular accident in which a telephone pole was struck near Ohltown Road before issuing a summons charging Dalton R. Putnam, 20, with drug abuse. Putnam, of Rhode Island Drive, Austintown, handed officers two bags of suspected marijuana that were in his coat pocket, a report stated.

March 9

Theft: A pharmacy prescription was missing from an apartment in the 1600 block of Fountain Square Drive.

March 10

Arrest: Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver leaving Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, before charging Amy I. Edwards of Bazetta Road Northeast, Warren, with operating a vehicle impaired. Edwards, 39, registered a 0.152 blood-alcohol content, nearly double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Drugs: A traffic stop near state Route 46 and Interstate 80 led to a summons charging Jade L. Angerett, 18, of Butler, Pa., with drug abuse (marijuana) when, police alleged, a container in a backpack was found with suspected marijuana.

Auto theft: Authorities received information regarding a car having been stolen at Walmart, then charged Amber L. Rouse, 31, of Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, with auto theft, and Miracole M.B. Lenoir, 20, same address, with complicity to theft and falsification after alleging store video surveillance captured a woman later identified as Rouse entering another woman’s Chevrolet Impala and driving away, near which time Lenoir reportedly left in the car in which she, Rouse and a third women had arrived, aiding Rouse in the vehicle theft. In addition, Lenoir provided false information to mislead officers in their investigation, they further alleged.

Theft: A wallet was taken from a patron at a Patriot Drive restaurant before the victim discovered three unauthorized charges had been made.

CANFIELD

March 5

Arrest: Craig Fink of Market Street, North Lima, was taken into custody on West Western Reserve Road after authorities discovered Fink, 47, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Drug paraphernalia: After pulling him over on Fairground Boulevard, authorities charged Michael M. Coe, 28, of Allen Drive, Lisbon, with possessing drug paraphernalia.

Arrest: Officers on West Western Reserve Road pulled over then arrested Dennis Cortes, 57, of Stewart Street, Struthers. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

March 6

Possible overdose: Officers answered a call pertaining to a possible drug overdose in the 400 block of Fairground Boulevard before a woman was reportedly taken to a hospital.

Drugs: Police handed a minor-misdemeanor citation to a 15-year-old student at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, charging drug abuse (marijuana).

March 7

Summons: A traffic stop on Lisbon Road resulted in a summons charging Tyler Leitza, 27, of Coffee School Road, Salem, with driving under suspension.

March 10

Citation: Police on East Main Street cited Brandon Young, 18, of Thornberry Trail, North Lima, on a charge of running a red light.