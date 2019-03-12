Pillsbury flour recalled due to salmonella fears

CBS News reports that Pillsbury parent Hometown Food Co. is conducting a nationwide recall of flour packaged under the popular Pillsbury brand due to concerns the product may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration alerted consumers to the flour recall in a tweet Monday. The agency urged consumers not to eat the recalled product sold at retailers including Publix and Winn-Dixie.

Publix and Winn-Dixie said 5-pound bags of "Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour" were affected, all containing expiration dates of April 19, 2020, or April 20, 2020, and containing the lot numbers 8292 or 8293.

The recall is the second this year for flour potentially contaminated with salmonella. In January, General Mills recalled nearly 10,000 packages of unbleached flour sold nationwide, also with April 2020 best-if-used-by dates.