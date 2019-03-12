Niles releases from fiscal emergency

Another commission to be selected this week to aid schools

By JORDAN COHEN

news@vindy.com

NILES

After nearly 4 Ω years under state financial controls and eight recovery plans, the city is finally out from under state-declared fiscal emergency.

“This is a good day, a bright day and it’s setting a new tone for the future,” said Auditor of State Keith Faber, who attended the final meeting of the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission on Monday to mark the official termination of fiscal emergency.

The city’s finances today are a far cry from the red ink that led the state to issue the declaration in October 2014. One example: Deficits in the water department had ballooned to $2.7 million.

Tim Lintner, one of two state-appointed financial supervisors, said the city reversed the departmental deficit by increasing water rates and other charges for services. He said the current five-year financial forecast projects positive revenue of $4.3 million in the water department by 2023.

“That’s a $7 million turnaround,” Lintner said.

John Davis, a Niles resident who has served on the commission in its entirety, recalled that voters had rejected a 0.25 percent increase in the city income tax only to approve a larger increase of 0.50 percent in 2016.

With the end of the city’s fiscal emergency, the commission unanimously voted to disband.

Faber praised the city for saving $2 million in health-care costs and substantially increasing income-tax collections by outsourcing them to the Regional Income Tax Agency.

He said the city’s financial accounting and reporting system, which barely existed before the declaration, has “greatly improved.”

“There are never easy decisions in fiscal emergency,” Faber told the large crowd at the city’s SCOPE Senior Center that included city council members, Trumbull County commissioners, and state senators Sean O’Brien of Warren, D-32nd, and Glenn Homes of Girard, D-63rd.

“We will adjust accordingly to stay on a positive financial course,” vowed Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz, who praised his predecessor, Thomas Scarnecchia, for his work in helping to alleviate the financial crisis. Scarnecchia who attended the meeting appeared moved by the recognition.

“To see this soothes my heart,” he said. “Now I hope we can maintain this and I think we will.”

The good news for the city comes less than two weeks after Faber’s fiscal-emergency declaration for Niles School District due to projected deficits of $500,000 in the current fiscal year, $1.1 million in 2020 and nearly $3 million in 2021.

“Their books and records were nearly unauditable,” Faber told reporters after the ceremony.

Lintner and Nita Hendryx, the two financial supervisors during Niles’ fiscal emergency, told The Vindicator they have already been assigned to act in the same capacity for the schools. Like their city counterparts, the school district’s finances and steps toward recovery will be reviewed by another fiscal commission, whose members are expected to be announced this week.

A member of Faber’s staff said that East Cleveland is the only other Ohio community in recent memory to have both a city and school district declared in fiscal emergency at the same time.