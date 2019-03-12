Prosecutors say Niles murder charge reduced because of victim’s gun and other issues

Prosecutor says victim showed his own gun

By Ed Runyan

WARREN

Edward D. Anderson Jr., 21, was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 13 stabbing death of Michael L. Tsarnas and wounding of Anderson’s ex-girlfriend.

A county assistant prosecutor says that’s because Tsarnas apparently showed a gun in Anderson’s Niles home.

Anderson was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday for killing Tsarnas, 41, of Campbell, and stabbing Melissa R. Stroud, 19, and threatening her with Tsarnas’ gun.

Initial reports did not mention a gun but said Anderson stabbed Tsarnas and Stroud at the Warren Avenue apartment where Anderson and Stroud had lived. Tsarnas was helping Stroud move her things out of the apartment when Anderson showed up, resulting in a confrontation, Niles police said. Anderson was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Later it was learned Anderson had threatened Stroud with a gun, but it wasn’t until Monday that Chris Becker, an assistant county prosecutor, revealed that the gun actually belonged to Tsarnas, and Tsarnas apparently made the first move with it. Tsarnas had a valid concealed-carry license.

Becker says there is evidence that Tsarnas told Anderson, “You better get out of here.”

Anderson and Stroud were on the apartment’s lease, so Anderson did not have a duty to retreat in his own home, Becker said.

Stroud told authorities Tsarnas “flashed” the gun, and Anderson said Tsarnas “pointed the gun at him and had his finger on the trigger,” Becker said.

Stroud said that after Anderson saw the gun, Anderson used his knife to stab Tsarnas and took the gun. Anderson pointed the gun at Stroud’s head and fired it into the ground, Becker said. Anderson’s two counts of felonious assault were for stabbing Stroud and threatening her with the gun.

Tsarnas also tested positive for opioids and marijuana, Becker said. Anderson had no felony record, Becker noted.

Anderson was the person who called 911. He also stayed at the scene and “gave his version of events,” Becker said.

Tsarnas family members spoke to Judge Peter Kontos before Anderson’s sentencing. Tsarnas’ sister, Sevasti Tsarnas, said her brother was “the most selfless person that I’ve ever met in my life.”

After the sentencing, Tom Tsarnas of Boardman, brother of Michael Tsarnas, said he agreed with the plea agreement “so my family did not have to go through the trial.”