Job fair is April 2

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2019 Mahoning Valley Spring Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave. The event is open to all job-seekers and is sponsored by The Vindicator, vindyjobs.com and Vallourec Star.

Reserve a booth by Friday by contacting Pam Bissell at vindyjobfair.com or at 330-747-1471, ext. 1321.