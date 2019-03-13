Groups will attack vacant home problem in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced a partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps to assist the YDNC in preparing vacant homes for renovation or boarding them up for safety. The NCCC team will clean up trash and debris, as well as overgrowth from vacant properties and public spaces, and improve public spaces by repairing fences, cleaning up sidewalks, painting building exteriors and landscaping. The team also will work on basic renovation and maintenance projects at the Youngstown Playhouse.