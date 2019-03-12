Gas up in NE Ohio

The average price of gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 12 cents more expensive this week at $2.447 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Indiana (+14) and Ohio (+11 cents) saw the largest week-over-week gas price increases of all states in the Great Lakes and Central region and the country.

On the week, the national gas price average and that of 26 states jumped a nickel or more. The national average has been steadily increasing for the last three weeks, currently sitting at $2.47.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Youngstown was $2.37.

Job fair is April 2

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2019 Mahoning Valley Spring Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave. The event is open to all job-seekers and is sponsored by The Vindicator, vindyjobs.com and Vallourec Star.

Reserve a booth by Friday by contacting Pam Bissell at vindyjobfair.com or at 330-747-1471, ext. 1321.

Levi Strauss plans to raise up to $587M in IPO

SAN FRANCISCO

Levi Strauss plans to raise up to $587 million in an initial public offering of company shares.

The San Francisco company said Monday that it’s offering approximately 9.5 million shares, while selling stockholders are offering about 27.2 million shares.

The stock is expected to be priced between $14 and $16 each. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 5.5 million shares from the company at the IPO price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “LEVI” symbol.

US retail sales up 0.2% as consumers stay cautious

WASHINGTON

U.S. retail sales rose slightly in January after a sharp drop in December, reflecting caution taken by consumers amid a government shutdown and volatile stock market.

Retail sales increased just 0.2 percent, the Commerce Department said Monday, after a sharp fall of 1.6 percent in December, the biggest drop in 9 years.

The economy has stumbled after healthy growth last summer and fall. Weaker economies overseas, the U.S.-China trade fight, and the 35-day government shutdown dented consumer and business confidence.

Jury selection set in officer’s trial for killing black teen

PITTSBURGH

Jury selection begins this week in the trial of an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager.

Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with shooting Antwon Rose Jr. as the teen fled a traffic stop last June. Rosfeld is white.

In January, a judge ordered that the jury be selected from outside Allegheny County due to extensive pre-trial publicity.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports jurors will be selected in Harrisburg beginning today. After 12 jurors and four alternates are selected, they will be bused to Pittsburgh for the start of testimony beginning next week.

Staff/wire reports