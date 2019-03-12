Family First programs receive accreditation

YOUNGSTOWN

Family First Adult Day Services announced its Passport and Mahoning County Senior Levy accreditation through the Area Agency on Aging 11.

The senior levy provides free transportation and adult day services to individuals 60 and older who live in Mahoning County. Passport provides individuals in Mahoning, Trumbull, Ashtabula and Columbiana counties with similar services.

The Area Agency on Aging 11 manages both the senior levy and Passport program.

For information, contact Family First Adult Day Services at 330-953-2704 or info@familyfirstads.com or the Area Agency on Aging at 800-686-7367 or webmaster@aaa11.org.

Medical-advice workshop March 19

YOUNGSTOWN

Healthier at Home, a free workshop sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, provides advice for caring for one’s self, preventing illness and injury and determining when to seek medical care.

Participants also will receive a book, “Your Complete Guide to Symptoms, Solutions & Self Care,” which provides step-by-step instructions for addressing more than 200 common health issues.

This program is offered from 11 a.m. to noon March 19 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 1044 Belmont Ave. To register, call 330-480-3070.

NEOMED appoints diversity vice president

ROOTSTOWN

Northeast Ohio Medical University has appointed Andre Burton as vice president for human resources and diversity.

Burton had been interim vice president since October 2018 with the departure of Carolyn Lanier, who had the dual role of chief of staff and vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Before his interim role, Burton was executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Burton’s career at NEOMED began in August 2012, where he was named director of diversity affairs. Before joining NEOMED, he was recognized for his organizational effectiveness, bringing novel approaches to both public higher education and the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Burton received his law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University and his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice (pre-law) from Kent State University.

Staff reports