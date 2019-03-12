Dog Stop to open Saturday in Boardman

BOARDMAN — The Dog Stop, 7690 Market St., will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature food trucks, snacks and refreshments, a photo booth for you and your pup, tours of the facility, contests to win free grooming, boarding and day care, free nail trims for dogs, free gift bags, free samples from local and national vendors, Girl Scout cookies available from Troop 28821, and an information booth from the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.