Doc, hospital face another lawsuit over drug doses, deaths

COLUMBUS (AP) — Another family is suing an Ohio hospital and a critical-care doctor accused of ordering excessive doses of pain medication for dozens of patients who died.

Attorneys for the family of Peggy Francies filed the lawsuit today against the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and Dr. William Husel. The health system and Dr. Husel face at least two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits.

The lawsuit says 73-year-old Francies was admitted to Mount Carmel West Hospital in October 2017 for treatment of sepsis due to renal failure. The lawsuit alleges she died after she was administered an excessive dose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Mount Carmel fired Husel in December. It found he ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years.

Mount Carmel has apologized. Husel’s lawyers aren’t commenting.