Discussing Tobacco 21

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Health District will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Covelli Centre community room to discuss a proposed ordinance to raise the legal age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21 in the city.

Called Tobacco 21, the proposed law would not prohibit those under 21 from smoking, but it would ban sales to anyone under 21 of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping.

Sixteen cities in Ohio have already adopted the policy.

Vaccine exemptions

COLUMBUS

State Rep. Don Manning introduced legislation requiring schools to post vaccine exemptions the same way they’re required to list state-mandated vaccine requirements.

“This legislation does nothing to change the vaccine requirements or exemptions that exist under current law,” said Manning of New Middletown, R-59th. “It simply provides parents with the options that are available when making medical decisions for their children.”

‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

Dr. Frank Beck, program director for the general practice dental-residency program at Mercy Health, will discuss the medical consequences of poor oral health such as the connection between gum disease and dementia, is a scheduled guest on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast on Vindy.com and Vindy Talk Radio from 8 a.m. to noon today.

Other guests are Dr. Elena Rossi, neonatologist at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Paula Norris Mestayer, author of “Addiction: Dark Night of the Soul/NAD+ the Light of Hope.”

Council panel to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

City council’s general improvements committee meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the caucus room, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St. The committee will discuss proposed legislation to amend a city code and garbage and rubbish collection.

Cited after car crash

WARREN

Police cited a city woman for driving under the influence after her car crashed into a Warren apartment building Sunday afternoon causing extensive damage.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Patricia Brown, 64, was also cited for failure to control her vehicle after police say her car sideswiped a car in the Park Plaza Apartment parking lot on Parkman Road before plowing through the side of the building.

Brown was injured and taken to a local hospital. No one else was hurt.

The damaged apartment was not occupied at the time of the crash, but residents living in other parts of the building were moved until repairs can be completed.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday in municipal court. She’s due back in court April 25.

Trustees OK purchases

boardman

The township trustees Monday approved two purchases totaling $48,373. Trustees authorized the purchase of a replacement police vehicle, after an officer was involved in an accident.

The 2019 Ford SUV will cost $31,323.

Because the accident was not the fault of the officer, the department received an insurance check for about $13,000, said police Chief Todd Werth.

Trustees also authorized the purchase of a replacement roof for the township’s storage building, which will cost $17,050.

Reopened after crash

LIBERTY

A portion of Youngstown-Hubbard Road in the township has reopened after a one-vehicle crash that knocked out power for area residents for several hours.

According to dispatchers, a black car struck a utility pole near Logangate Road just before noon Monday, said a report from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Calls to first responders say the car sheared off the pole, knocking down wires, before driving off the road and into a ditch.

There’s no word whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating. They have not released information about what may have caused the crash. FirstEnergy crews worked to repair the lines. About 100 customers were affected.

Touring Firestone facility

COLUMBIANA

Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will tour the Firestone Farm Tire Test Center, 410 Lipply Road, at 10 a.m. today as part of Ohio Agriculture Week.

Pelanda will tour the facility with Tony Orlanda, president of Firestone Agriculture, and Erica Walsh, executive director of sales for Firestone Agriculture.

The facility is the only research one in the world fully dedicated to the testing of agricultural tires.

Trial date set for police officer accused of rapes

YOUNGSTOWN

A city police officer on leave accused of raping high-schoolers while coaching track at Ursuline High School is set for trial Oct. 21.

Attorneys for Arthur J. Carter III, 45, of Youngstown, appeared Monday morning before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony D’Apolito and set the trial date, the judge said Monday.

Carter, a 10-year police officer, faces 23 total counts of sex crimes involving juvenile victims. He was initially indicted in 2017 for offenses involving one victim, then again in April 2018 to include two additional victims.

All the victims were between 15 and 18 years old when the crimes allegedly took place in 2009, prosecutors said.

Carter was placed on leave from the Youngstown Police Department pending the outcome of the case. He remains free on a $50,000 bond.

Woman says her ex attacked a person

AUSTINTOWN

A woman told township police her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence and attacked another person in the home.

Terry Proya, 45, of Windham, faces a felony count of aggravated burglary and another felony count of disrupting public service, according to Mahoning County court records.

The woman said she found Proya banging on a sliding door to the home and he rushed in and pounced on the other person, according to a township police report.

The county court issued an arrest warrant for Proya on Friday.