DeWine: Waiting on GM's next move; gives 4-6-week timeline

YOUNGSTOWN — Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s been given no indication from General Motors that the automaker plans to put a new line at the idled Lordstown plant.

“My focus is to do everything to get jobs back in that plant understanding that our hands are really tied until there is some movement from General Motors,” he told The Vindicator today. “They still own the plant. If General Motors would tell us today X company is interested, here’s what they want to do, we can contact X company and start working with them on what we can put together” as far as an incentive package.

GM is not sharing that information with state officials, DeWine said, which makes it difficult to assist a company that may use the Lordstown facility. But the governor added that GM “might let us know in four to six weeks.”

