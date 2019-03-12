DeWine issues emergency status in flood-impacted counties

COLUMBUS (AP) — The governor has declared a state of emergency in 20 Ohio counties damaged by flooding last month.

Republican Mike DeWine declared the emergency status on Monday. DeWine said in a statement many of those counties were still recovering from last year’s severe flooding. The emergency declaration is aimed at helping secure recovery assistance.

Some counties in the emergency proclamation are Adams, Athens, Brown, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence and Meigs. The proclamation also includes Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency are meeting with county and township officials in each of the affected counties this week to assess the extent of the damage.