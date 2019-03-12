Raises proposed for Girard officials

By Samantha Phillips

Legislation was proposed by city council Monday to raise the salaries of the mayor, law director, auditor and service director effective in 2020.

Also proposed is raising the salary of the Girard Municipal Court prosecutor’s secretary.

The amounts will be up for discussion, but Mayor James Melfi said generally council will reflect on pay increases in the union contracts and keep pace for the administration. The city’s financial status plays a role as well, Melfi said.

Councilman John Moliterno proposed raising the pay for council members to meet the minimum pay that qualifies public employees for the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System.

Through OPERS, employees gain years of service that contribute to retirement plans.

The council pay increase would be from about $633 a month to $660 a month effective 2020. Moliterno noted that the pay increase would benefit whoever is elected to council next year, which may not all be the current members.

Moliterno said it has been more than 10 years since council was given a raise. The motion to introduce the legislation was approved 5-0, with Councilman Thomas Grumley casting the dissenting vote. He declined to comment.

Councilman William Ryser wasn’t present for the meeting.

Also at the meeting, council unanimously voted against allocations for the civil penalties from speed cameras that were proposed by city Auditor Sam Zirafi.

At the last meeting, council had suggested amending the allocations to include 7 percent to the recreation fund, because there was zero percent allocated in the auditor’s proposed legislation.

Councilman Mark Standohar said council expects to draft legislation with its proposed amendments: 50 percent to the general fund, 30 percent to streets, 13 percent to capital improvement safety and 7 percent to recreation.

In other business, Fire Chief Kenneth Bornemiss introduced the fire department’s newly promoted captain, Steve Drake. He is replacing Sal Ponzio, who retired in August.